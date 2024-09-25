Shanto, Hasan gain in ICC Test rankings

Shakib Al Hassan (up one place to 43rd among batters) and Taskin Ahmed (up eight places to 66th among bowlers) are other gainers from the team.

Meanwhile, India players Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Ravichandran Ashwin have all prospered in the rankings after compiling centuries against Bangladesh.

Pant has re-entered the rankings in sixth position after scores of 39 and 109, Gill has moved up from fifth to a career-best 14thposition after his unbeaten 119 in the second innings while Ravichandran Ashwin's crucial 113 in the first innings has lifted him seven places to 72nd position.