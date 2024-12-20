Bangladesh whitewash West Indies in T20I series

Beaten in the first two low-scoring matches at the same venue, the West Indies were never in the hunt for a consolation victory after losing Brandon King to the second delivery of their reply and were eventually bundled out for 109 off 16.4 overs.

All-rounder Romario Shepherd top-scored with 33.

Wrist-spinner Rishad Hossain led the rout with three for 21 while there were two wickets each for fellow spinner Mahedi Hasan, the “Man of the Series,” and seamer Taskin Ahmed, who had the distinction of starting the slide when the trapped King leg-before and then sealed victory by bowling local hero Obed McCoy.

Debutant opener Parvez Hossain Emon, playing in the absence of the injured Soumya Sarkar, set the tone for the Bangladesh innings with 39 off 21 balls before “Man of the Match” Jaker took over the show with a display typical of his uninhibited batting style.