Pacer Tanzim fined 15pc of match fee for on-field misconduct
Bangladeshi cricketer Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during Sunday's T20 World Cup match against Nepal at Arnos Vale Ground.
The incident occurred at the end of the third over of Nepal's innings when Tanzim, after delivering a ball, aggressively approached Nepali batter Rohit Paudel and made inappropriate physical contact.
It was Tanzim's first offense within a 24-month period, resulting in one demerit point added to his disciplinary record.
The pacer, who scalped four wickets in the match, admitted to the breach and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.
The on-field umpires, along with the third and fourth umpires, leveled the charge. Level 1 breaches carry penalties ranging from an official reprimand to a maximum fine of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. Accumulating four or more demerit points within 24 months can lead to suspension points, resulting in a ban from matches.
Despite the incident, Bangladesh secured a comfortable victory over Nepal, further solidifying their position in the tournament.