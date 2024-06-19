Pacer Tanzim fined 15pc of match fee for on-field misconduct

Bangladeshi cricketer Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during Sunday's T20 World Cup match against Nepal at Arnos Vale Ground.

The incident occurred at the end of the third over of Nepal's innings when Tanzim, after delivering a ball, aggressively approached Nepali batter Rohit Paudel and made inappropriate physical contact.