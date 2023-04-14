India opener Gill stars as Gujarat sink Punjab in IPL

India opener Shubman Gill starred in a six-wicket win for defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans over Punjab Kings in Mohali on Thursday.

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat were cruising towards victory until England all-rounder Sam Curran removed Gill for 67 in the final over of the chase to raise hopes for Punjab.

Punjab, captained by former India opener Shikhar Dhawan, could only score 153-8 after they were put in to bat by their opponents.