Bangladesh take full command in 2nd Ireland Test

Centuries from Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das, followed by a relentless display from the bowlers, put Bangladesh firmly in control of the second Test against Ireland at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium here today.

Liton hammered 128 and Mushfiqur, who achieved the rare feat of scoring a century in his 100th Test, added 106 as Bangladesh racked up 476 before being all out in their first innings.

The bowlers then tore through Ireland's top order, reducing them to a precarious 98-5 at stumps on Day 2. Trailing by 378 runs, Ireland will resume Day 3 looking to avoid the follow-on.