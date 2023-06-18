More than a Test win, Hathuru terms the record-breaking victory

Having finished the one-off Test within four days, Bangladesh players enjoyed rest on Sunday but their coach was busy watching the practice of the players who got a call for the forthcoming ODI series. Shakib al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, who missed the Test due to injuries, also took part in the practice session.

“I don’t know if you have seen; actually put it on so from the media saying that it is more than a Test win,” said an ecstatic Hathurusingha.

“What I mean was, the way we prepare for this game, we haven’t done before. If we think like we prepare the wicket fast and green wicket. So I thought that was a big win for us to play on that type of wicket and then come with flying colours. “