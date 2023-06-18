More than a Test win, Hathuru terms the record-breaking victory

Bangladesh men’s national cricket team coach Chandika Hathurusingha thinks the recent record breaking 546-run victory against Afghanistan is more than a Test win.
During the emphatic win batters scored heavy runs but the surprising thing was the pacers ruling the roost. The pitch had some green and the Bangladeshi pacers, who are normally regarded as second fiddles in home turfs, led the attack picking up 14 out of 19 wickets.
Having finished the one-off Test within four days, Bangladesh players enjoyed rest on Sunday but their coach was busy watching the practice of the players who got a call for the forthcoming ODI series. Shakib al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, who missed the Test due to injuries, also took part in the practice session.
“I don’t know if you have seen; actually put it on so from the media saying that it is more than a Test win,” said an ecstatic Hathurusingha.
“What I mean was, the way we prepare for this game, we haven’t done before. If we think like we prepare the wicket fast and green wicket. So I thought that was a big win for us to play on that type of wicket and then come with flying colours. “
Hathuru thought breaking the mental barrier of getting success was a big thing and he thanked his fellow Sri Lankan Gamini de Silva for preparing a greenish pitch.
“The mental barrier that we break because before the game I felt a lot of people had doubts about the way we go and even though we played normally we didn't play, we had a different streak.
“So Gamini curator was also given credit to prepare that kind of wicket. So I think it's more of a Test more than to test with. As well as I see new heroes in that Test match.”
Najmul Hossain became the second Bangladeshi to score two centuries in the same match and the coach showered praise to him and young Mahmudul Hasan who formed a double century stand with Najmul in the first innings.
“We must give credit to Shanto for how he batted in that Test two innings. Especially the first two hours he and Joy (Mahmudul), the way they batted calm the nerves of everybody in the dressing room,” said Hathurusingha.
Talking about heroes, Mahmudul’s opening partner Zakir Hasan scored 71 before getting run-out in the second innings and building another big stand with Najmul. Hathuru was very pleased with the effort of the batter, who had scored centuries in his debut against India before missing games for injury.
“I was very impressed actually. For the first time I saw Zakir batting. You know that he got injured and after that India games. So here was a really good start in my Test career but for the first time I saw him batting in front of my eyes and what I saw was very impressive. He is good against pace and good against spin, very rarely do you see the openers good in the both and pick very good.”
“And Joy showed good temperament the way he batted… his record also says that if you get a good start, go it’s with. So really positives from those two youngsters as well as very pleased that Mominul came on stage as well, said Hatruhru mentioning about former Test skipper Mominul Haque.