Tamim Iqbal on the way to Dhaka from Gazipur

Tamim Iqbal had been undergoing treatment at The KPJ Specialised Hospital in Gazipur since his heart attack.

He underwent a successful percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), a non-surgical procedure used to open blocked or narrowed coronary arteries there.

However, he is now moving to Dhaka for advanced treatment. He is being shifted from the KPJ hospital in Gazipur to Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital.