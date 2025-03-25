Tamim Iqbal on the way to Dhaka from Gazipur
Tamim Iqbal had been undergoing treatment at The KPJ Specialised Hospital in Gazipur since his heart attack.
He underwent a successful percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), a non-surgical procedure used to open blocked or narrowed coronary arteries there.
However, he is now moving to Dhaka for advanced treatment. He is being shifted from the KPJ hospital in Gazipur to Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital.
He moved out of the hospital after the iftar today. KPJ hospital cardiac care unit in-charge Rassel confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
He said, “It was his family decision to shift him to the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. He will be under observation there too.”
Mohammedan Sporting Club captain Tamim participated in the toss against Shinepukur match this morning at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) ground no. 3. When he felt ill after that, he was given first aid at the BKSP.
At one stage, an attempt was made to take him to Dhaka by air ambulance but that could not be done as his physical condition deteriorated.
He was taken to the KPJ Specialised Hospital in Savar.
Physicians detected a block in his heart at the hospital. His block has been removed under the supervision of cardiologist Moniruzzaman Maruf at Fazilatunnessa Hospital. A stent has also been placed.