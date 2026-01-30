BCB keen to field Shakib Al Hasan in Pakistan series
Shakib Al Hasan has previously expressed his desire to return home and play for the national team again, but has been unable to do so. Since Faruque Ahmed’s tenure as board president, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also wanted to bring him back, without success so far.
This time, however, the BCB has publicly announced that Shakib will be considered for the national team and has even set a tentative timeline for his return. The board hopes to bring Shakib back to the national side through the home one-day international (ODI) series against Pakistan in March.
Shakib has been unable to return to Bangladesh since the mass uprising of 5 August 2024. He had been elected a Member of Parliament for the Awami League in the January 2024 election.
Shakib wanted to bid farewell to Test cricket by playing against South Africa at home in September 2024. By then, however, several cases had been filed against him. There was a risk of arrest if he returned, along with fears of facing hostility from political opponents. So, despite efforts, the BCB under Faruque Ahmed could not fulfil Shakib’s wish.
There has also been a quiet desire within the current board under Aminul Islam to bring Shakib back. The issue has been discussed informally among directors on several occasions, but it was formally raised for the first time at a board meeting on 24 January.
After the meeting, BCB Media Committee chairman Amjad Hossain told journalists that the board had decided to consider Shakib again for the national team. Selectors would be free to pick him if his form and fitness were deemed satisfactory.
At the same press conference, BCB director Asif Akbar said that board president Aminul Islam has started communicating with the government on the matter.
When asked about the latest status of the process to bring back Shakib, Asif Akbar told Prothom Alo Thursday, “Our board president is in contact with the appropriate authorities in the government. We hope to see Shakib back in the national team in the home series against Pakistan in March.”
When asked whether that series would be Shakib’s last for Bangladesh, Asif Akbar said, “We want Shakib to play for the country again, starting with this Pakistan series. First, the opportunity for him to return needs to be created. Whether he continues playing after that will be his decision.”
Pakistan will tour Bangladesh in two phases. They will play a three-match ODI series in March before returning home. After the Pakistan Super League, starting from 26 March, ends, they will come back to Bangladesh again in May for a two-match Test series.
The BCB’s latest round of communication with Shakib regarding his return to international cricket began about a month ago. According to a board director who requested anonymity, Shakib himself expressed strong interest.
“He has shown a lot of enthusiasm, perhaps because of changes within the government. That may be why he is confident that something can happen this time,” the director said.
Meanwhile, the BCB also believes there should be no obstacle to Shakib playing for the national team. In particular, it feels that, in recognition of his contribution to Bangladesh cricket, his wish to bid farewell to international cricket on home soil should be respected.
Apart from concerns over possible arrest, there had been no formal ban on selecting Shakib for the national team earlier either. However, former sports adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain had publicly opposed Shakib’s return to the country. Shakib also responded sharply on social media.
Amid this standoff, it was not possible for the BCB to take a strong public stance in Shakib’s favour, which is why the issue remained subdued for so long.
Cases against Shakib still remain unresolved. Although the situation has not changed in that regard, both the BCB and Shakib believe that his return will face fewer obstacles now that Asif Mahmud is no longer in the government. What is needed, they believe, is a resolution to the cases against him.
With law adviser Professor Asif Nazrul currently also overseeing the sports portfolio, the BCB feels it may be easier to move forward than before. The board also senses a broadly positive attitude from the government.
However, with the national election scheduled for 12 February, the current interim government has little time left. How smoothly the process of facilitating Shakib’s return can be completed within this limited timeframe remains uncertain.
A board director, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “There is still enough time before March. There is no problem starting the process now. It could even become easier after the election.”
What does Shakib say?
The day after the BCB announced its decision to consider him for selection, this correspondent spoke to Shakib Al Hasan in New York over the phone. Although he did not make any formal statement, Shakib made it clear that he wants to play for Bangladesh again.
Shakib is hopeful that discussions between the BCB and the government will create an opportunity for him to return home and represent the national team. Like the board, he also has set his eyes firmly on the Pakistan series.