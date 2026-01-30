BCB keen to field Shakib Al Hasan in Pakistan series

After the meeting, BCB Media Committee chairman Amjad Hossain told journalists that the board had decided to consider Shakib again for the national team. Selectors would be free to pick him if his form and fitness were deemed satisfactory.

At the same press conference, BCB director Asif Akbar said that board president Aminul Islam has started communicating with the government on the matter.

When asked about the latest status of the process to bring back Shakib, Asif Akbar told Prothom Alo Thursday, “Our board president is in contact with the appropriate authorities in the government. We hope to see Shakib back in the national team in the home series against Pakistan in March.”

When asked whether that series would be Shakib’s last for Bangladesh, Asif Akbar said, “We want Shakib to play for the country again, starting with this Pakistan series. First, the opportunity for him to return needs to be created. Whether he continues playing after that will be his decision.”