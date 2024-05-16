T20 World Cup: World’s first 'modular' cricket stadium ready

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, set to host eight matches of the upcoming ICC men’s T20 World Cup, including Bangladesh’s match against South Africa, has been officially inaugurated.

Usain Bolt, the world’s fastest man and World Cup ambassador, joined cricket legends Sir Curtly Ambrose, Shoaib Malik, Liam Plunkett, and USA players Corey Anderson and Monank Patel for the first look at the stadium on Wednesday.

Bangladesh will face South Africa at this venue on 10 June, and will also play an official practice match against India on 1 June, marking the first game between two international sides at the stadium. Additionally, the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match will take place here on 9 June.