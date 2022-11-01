Bangladesh need to play four pacers against India

I was watching the match between India and South Africa. India took Ravichandran Ashwin in the team as the lone spinner. Seeing him bowl in the middle overs, I was reminded of Shakib Al Hasan. Shakib too could’ve bowled himself earlier on against Zimbabwe. He could’ve also used Mosaddek earlier and not keep his overs for the final overs, like India, who didn’t leave Ashwin’s overs for the end. We can learn from this. We need to consider increasing dependency on pacers so we don’t have to take a risk with spinners like we had to do the other day.

That’s why, I want to vote in favour of adding an extra pacer in the team. We should play with four fast bowlers. Till now, Bangladesh has used three pacers and all of them have bowled brilliantly. So, we could definitely consider playing four pacers. The pacers who have been left out of the team are also quite good. Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain – both of them are in good rhythm. Given the chance, they will definitely enjoy playing in Australian conditions. I would put Ebadot ahead as genuine fast bowlers are very effective in these conditions. Just like Taskin Ahmed, I feel Ebadot will also do well.