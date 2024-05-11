Anderson will make last Test appearance in West Indies clash

England star James Anderson believes the "time is right" to end his Test career after revealing July's clash against the West Indies at Lord's will be his final appearance in the five-day format.

The 41-year-old became the first seamer and just the third bowler in history to reach 700 Test wickets, after spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan, in his most recent outing against India in March.

But Anderson has decided to call time on his Test career after talks with England head coach Brendon McCullum, who wants to modify his side's seam attack and build towards the future with one eye on the 2025-26 Ashes.

Setting the first Test against the West Indies as his farewell date, Anderson wrote on Instagram: "Hi everyone. Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord's will be my last Test.

"It's been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I've loved since I was a kid.

"I'm going to miss walking out for England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling."