Second ODI

Nasum in Hasan out as Bangladesh opt to bat first against India

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series in Dhaka, where a win will seal the second ever ODI series win for the Tigers over India.

Bangladesh made one change in their playing XI, bringing in left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed in place of pacer Hasan Mahmud.

India, who are fighting to stay alive in the series, made two changes.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel returned to the XI in place of Shahbaz Ahmed and speedster Umran Malik replaced injured pacer Kuldeep Sen.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the first ODI by one wicket in a nail-biting encounter, where Mehidy Hasan Miraz's heroics with the bat made the difference.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

