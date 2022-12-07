Nasum in Hasan out as Bangladesh opt to bat first against India

India, who are fighting to stay alive in the series, made two changes.
Spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel returned to the XI in place of Shahbaz Ahmed and speedster Umran Malik replaced injured pacer Kuldeep Sen.
Earlier, Bangladesh won the first ODI by one wicket in a nail-biting encounter, where Mehidy Hasan Miraz's heroics with the bat made the difference.
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik