Bangladesh face Australia to keep hopes alive

Bangladesh Women's team will take on defending champions Australia in their fifth game of the ICC Cricket World Cup tomorrow (Thursday) at Visakhapatnam in India.

The match starts at 3.30 PM (Bangladesh Time). T-sports will telecast the match live.

Bangladesh though made a good start to the tournament with a seven-wicket win over Pakistan, they slipped thereafter, losing three straight matches.

However, apart from New Zealand, against whom they had a meek surrender by losing the game by 100 runs, they came agonizingly close to beat England and South Africa, only the wrong strategy and lack of support from luck ruined the prospect.

Australia have been the most successful team in the World Cup history like their Men's team, winning the silverware for seven times in 12 editions.