World Test Championship finals in 2023, 2025 to be hosted in Lord’s

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed that the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London will be hosting the World Test Championship finals in 2023 and 2025.

In 2021, the WTC final was shifted from Ageas Bowl, Southampton to Lord’s due to Covid-19, where New Zealand defeated India to be crowned as the inaugural WTC champions.

“The IBC Board approved Lord’s Cricket Ground as the host for the ICC World Test Championship Finals in 2023 and 2025,” stated ICC in an official statement.