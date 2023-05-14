Punjab, Lucknow boost play-off hopes, Delhi out

Opener Prabhsimran Singh hit his maiden century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to set up a 31-run win for Punjab Kings and push Delhi Capitals out of the play-off race on Saturday, while Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Sunrisers batsman Heinrich Klaasen was docked 10 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent after a controversial no-ball call that sparked the home crowd to shout abuse at the Lucknow dug-out.