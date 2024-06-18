Rampant Windies make 218-5 against Afghanistan

Nicholas Pooran was run out agonisingly short of a maiden T20 World Cup hundred in propelling the West Indies to 218-5 against Afghanistan on Monday, the highest total at the tournament.

Batting first in the final Group C match at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia, Pooran's blistering 98 off 53 balls (six fours, eight sixes) highlighted a dominant batting effort by the home side after they were put in.

Both teams have already qualified for the Super Eights, which start on Wednesday.