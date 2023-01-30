Mahedi storm notches up fifth win for Rangpur

Mahedi Hasan’s sensational knock outdid Usman Ghani’s fighting innings as Rangpur Riders completed a five-wicket win over Dhaka Dominators in their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on 30 January, 2023.

All-rounder Mahedi struck 72 off 43 balls and after his dismissal Mohammad Nawaz and Azmatullah Omarzai laid the finishing touches with an unbeaten 17 and 12 respectively to take Rangpur to 146-5 in 19 overs.

Local pacer Salman Irshad claimed a couple of wickets, but it wasn’t enough to stop Rangpur from bringing up their fifth win in the league.