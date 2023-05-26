Gill ton fires Gujarat to 233-3 against Mumbai in IPL playoff         

Red-hot Shubman Gill smashed 129 off 60 balls to power holders Gujarat Titans to 233-3 against Mumbai Indians after a rain-hit start to the final Indian Premier League playoff on Friday.

Gill hit 10 sixes in his third century in four innings and put on a second-wicket stand of 138 with Sai Sudharsan, who made 43, to tear into the opposition attack in Ahmedabad.

He became the leading batsman this season with 851 runs, surpassing Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis (730), before he reached his IPL best and the top score of this season.

The winner of the match, which started late after a heavy spell of rain, will meet M.S. Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday at the same venue.