'No pressure, no fun', says India's Suryakumar ahead of World Cup final

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said on Saturday there would be "butterflies in the stomach" when he walks out for the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand, with expectations sky-high for the hosts.

The blockbuster final in Ahmedabad on Sunday is expected to attract over 100,000 fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium and hundreds of millions more watching on TV.

Defending champions India are targeting a record third title and looking to become the first team to win back-to-back trophies. No country has previously won the T20 World Cup on home soil.

Suryakumar played a key part when Rohit Sharma''s India lifted the World Cup in Barbados in 2024, taking over the captaincy later that year after Rohit retired from international T20s.

"Leading such a wonderful side into a final that (is also on) home soil, it''s always a special feeling," Suryakumar told reporters at a packed news conference.

"Of course there are nerves, there will be butterflies in the stomach but as I always say, ''if there is no pressure, there is no fun''. All the boys and the support staff and I am sure the whole of India is excited for tomorrow."