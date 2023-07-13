Bangladesh Women Cricket Team beat India by four wickets in the final match of the three-match T20 series between the sides at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Thursday.
Bangladeshi bowlers and fielders did a great job once again as they restricted the opponents for just 102-9 after losing the toss.
After losing two early wickets India reached 65-2 in the 12th over but the leg-break bowler Shorna Akter gave a vital breakthrough by getting rid of Jemima Rodrigues and checked the run flow.
Captain Nigar Sultana made the second stumping and changed the course of the innings when she removed her counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur for 40 off 41 when the score was 91.
India still had 22 balls in hand but Bangladeshi bowlers got five more wickets to contain them for a lowly total.
Bangladesh, who lost by eight runs while chasing a paltry 95, must thank opener Shamima Sultana for leading the chase.
She scored vital 42 off 46 balls and formed a crucial 46-run stand with Nigar in the third wicket.
Bangladesh lost two wickets including the runout of Shamima in consecutive balls in the 17th over when the score was 85 and the memory of agonising defeat of last match resurfaced.
But Nahida Akter (10 off 6) and Ritu Moni (seven off eight) made sure the team picked up the consolation win against the stronger neighbours.