Australia all out for 132, set England 175

Australia lost nightwatchman Scott Boland (6), Jake Weatherald (5), Marnus Labuschagne (8), and Travis Head (46), Usman Khawaja (0) and Alex Carey (4) in the first session with England down a bowler after pace spearhead Gus Atkinson hobbled off.

Steve Smith weathered the storm, but ran out of partners and was not out 24 as the bowlers cleaned up after the break.

Australia resumed on 4-0 after an explosive opening day of searing pace saw 20 wickets fall with the hosts dismissed for 152 and England just 110.

It was the most wickets to tumble on the first day of an Ashes Test since 1909, and eclipsed the 19 on day one of the series opener in Perth.

With 10 millimetres of grass on the track it was a bowler's dream, but a series of former greats criticised the pitch for "doing too much" and being "unfair for the batters".