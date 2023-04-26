Liton again ignored by KKR

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das has to wait longer for his second match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) chose not to pick him despite their run of defeats.

KKR, who have won just two out of their seven matches in the league so far, lost the toss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday and were asked to bat first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.