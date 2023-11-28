Two late wickets in the session halt Bangladesh progress

Mahmudul Hasan and Mominul Haque seemed to see off a perfect session but both the batters got out minutes before the tea as their first Test of the two-match series on Wednesday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium was greatly poised.

Bangladesh were 185-4 at tea as Mushfiqur Rahim was on one and debutant Shahadat Hossain was yet to score.

Mahmudul, who opened the batting, looked very solid from the beginning but he edged one of leg-spinner Ish Sodhi for a sharp catch in the first slip by Darryl Mitchell. Mahmudul got out for 86 playing 166 balls.