BPL ticket crisis: Spectators stop Miraz’s car, vandalise stadium gate

A chaotic situation had already arisen Sunday regarding the sale of Bangladesh Premiere League (BPL) tickets. The ticket-seeking audience even carried out a protest march against the ‘negligence’ on Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)’s part regarding the sale of tickets.

The chaos went out of hand today, Monday, the first day of the tournament. Without finding tickets, the enraged audience vandalised gate no. 2 of the Sher-e-Bangla stadium. In fact, they had also intercepted the car of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, captain of Khulna Tigers.