Broad retirement overshadows England charge in 5th Ashes Test

Stuart Broad made a shock announcement that he is retiring from cricket after the end of the Ashes as England took a giant stride towards levelling the series against Australia on Saturday.

England, in a game they must win to pull level at 2-2, were 389-9 in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the fifth Test at The Oval – a commanding lead of 377 runs.

Minutes after play finished in the London evening sunshine, paceman Broad told Sky Sports he was hanging up his spikes.

The 37-year-old seamer, the fifth most successful bowler in Test history with 602 wickets, said: “Tomorrow (Sunday) or Monday will be my last game of cricket.

“It has been a wonderful ride and a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have.”