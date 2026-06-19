Australia bat first in 2nd T20I against Bangladesh

Australia have won the toss and decided to bat first in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series in Chattogram.

The visitors got off to a brisk start in the match, scoring 27 runs in the first two overs.

However, the Bangladeshi bowlers then tightened the grip, with Nasum Ahmed, Nahid Rana and Mustafizur Rahman taking one wicket apiece to leave Australia at 44 runs for three in six overs.