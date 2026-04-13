'I never thought a board could be dissolved so nakedly'

Aminul Islam: Above everything is the love I received from the people. And thinking about what I did as president, I would say Alhamdulillah. I worked with two boards. For the first four months, I ran a broken board. At one stage, I became alone, everyone was busy with the election.

I worked six months with the next board; throughout that time I was disturbed from outside and inside. I brought in a big “BCB Triple Century” programme; while implementing it I got full support from the board. But due to an external force and people from the fascist era inside, I could not fully realise it.

Still, I think we ran things transparently; I don’t think there is any failure. One failure being mentioned is not going to the World Cup. The New Zealand team is arriving (today) to play a series—if the government says this series cannot be played, can Bangladesh play? No. We have to follow the government.