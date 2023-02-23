Sourav feared they would lose against Bangladesh

Ganguly who said he always gets emotional recalling his role in the inaugural Test of Bangladesh also mentioned about another famous victory in the same ground where they chased down 315 against Pakistan to clinch Independence Cup.
Ganguly also mentioned his profound relation with Bangladesh as a Bangali and recalled he was the president of Indian Cricket Board when Bangladesh played a day-night Test at the historic Eden Gardens in Calcutta.
He thanked the organisers of Mayor Cup.
“I thank the honourable mayor for arranging it. We have to build a society without drug addiction. Drug is not the solution, sports is the solution. I urge young people to involve with sports, music and education,” said Ganguly.
Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Atiqul Islam thanked Ganguly for his presence as the goodwill ambassador of the Mayor Cup.
“I am amazed with the presence of Sourav Ganguly. When I told him you have to come here to help us build a drug free society, he said I shall come but I will not take a single penny,” said the mayor.
The second edition of the Mayor Cup will commence from the second week of the next month. The tournament, sponsored by Saif Powertech, will arrange cricket, football and volleyball events that will be participated by players of various wards of Dhaka North City Corporation.