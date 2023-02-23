Cricket

Sourav feared they would lose against Bangladesh

Prothom Alo English Desk
The 10 November, 2000 saw for the first time in Test cricket history two Bengali captains tossing the coin but more importantly it was the inauguration in the biggest stage of cricket for Bangladesh.

Incidentally, Sourav Ganguly the Bengali cricketer was leading India, opposition of Bangladesh at the Bangabandhu National Stadium for the first time in Tests and he recalled that memory after 22 years once again on Thursday.

“I was anxious that we may lose the match as Bangladesh took a first innings lead and we would lose the Test in my captaincy debut,” said Ganguly who was present at a Dhaka hotel for inaugurating the Mayor Cup organised by Dhaka North City Corporation.

Ganguly who said he always gets emotional recalling his role in the inaugural Test of Bangladesh also mentioned about another famous victory in the same ground where they chased down 315 against Pakistan to clinch Independence Cup.

Ganguly also mentioned his profound relation with Bangladesh as a Bangali and recalled he was the president of Indian Cricket Board when Bangladesh played a day-night Test at the historic Eden Gardens in Calcutta.

He thanked the organisers of Mayor Cup.

“I thank the honourable mayor for arranging it. We have to build a society without drug addiction. Drug is not the solution, sports is the solution. I urge young people to involve with sports, music and education,” said Ganguly.

Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Atiqul Islam thanked Ganguly for his presence as the goodwill ambassador of the Mayor Cup.

“I am amazed with the presence of Sourav Ganguly. When I told him you have to come here to help us build a drug free society, he said I shall come but I will not take a single penny,” said the mayor.

The second edition of the Mayor Cup will commence from the second week of the next month. The tournament, sponsored by Saif Powertech, will arrange cricket, football and volleyball events that will be participated by players of various wards of Dhaka North City Corporation.

