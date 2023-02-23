Sourav feared they would lose against Bangladesh

The 10 November, 2000 saw for the first time in Test cricket history two Bengali captains tossing the coin but more importantly it was the inauguration in the biggest stage of cricket for Bangladesh.

Incidentally, Sourav Ganguly the Bengali cricketer was leading India, opposition of Bangladesh at the Bangabandhu National Stadium for the first time in Tests and he recalled that memory after 22 years once again on Thursday.

“I was anxious that we may lose the match as Bangladesh took a first innings lead and we would lose the Test in my captaincy debut,” said Ganguly who was present at a Dhaka hotel for inaugurating the Mayor Cup organised by Dhaka North City Corporation.