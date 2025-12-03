Inglis to get nod for 2nd Test as Cummins comeback rumours grow

Josh Inglis is expected to come into Australia’s batting line-up for the second Ashes Test on Thursday as speculation grows that captain Pat Cummins might make a shock comeback in Brisbane.

Travis Head, who made a match-winning century as a makeshift opener in Perth, is set to remain at the top of the order in place of the injured Usman Khawaja, with England-born Inglis slotting into the middle order.

Stand-in captain Steve Smith would not confirm the team when he spoke on the eve of the Test or address swirling Cummins comeback rumours, which were widely circulating in the Australian press on Wednesday.

He did say that Cummins had been bowling well in training following his long-standing back injury.