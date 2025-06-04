‘Emotional’ Kohli fulfils IPL dream as Bengaluru claim first title

They celebrated noisily when Kohli and RCB clinched victory for the first time in the 18 years of the IPL, their three previous finals having all ended in defeat.

The 36-year-old Kohli, one of India’s all-time greats in all formats of the game, collapsed on the ground after the win and then got up to be hugged by his teammates as the crowd celebrated their hero.

“This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team, it’s been 18 long years,” said Kohli.

“I’ve given this team my youth, my prime, my experience. I gave it everything I have.

“I never thought this day would come. I was overcome with emotion as soon as the last ball was bowled.

“I have stayed loyal to this team, no matter what. My heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore and this is the team I’ll play for till the last day I play the IPL.”