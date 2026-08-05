Pakistan close on series-levelling win against West Indies

Pakistan's spinners put their team on course for a series-levelling victory as the West Indies stumbled to 103 for six -- a lead of just 60 runs -- on an eventful third day of the second and final Test in Trinidad on Tuesday.

Abdullah Shafique's unbeaten 160 ensured the visitors did not completely squander an excellent overnight platform in eventually getting to a first-innings total of 387.

Sajid Khan then made his second meaningful contribution of the day in taking four second-innings wickets, while Ali Usman claimed two, including home captain Roston Chase caught-and-bowled off the final ball of the day.