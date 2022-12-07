Miraz maiden ton takes Bangladesh to 271-7 against India

Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit a stupendous century to take Bangladesh to 271-7 in 50 overs in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Miraz remained unbeaten on 100 off 83 balls in an innings that will be remembered for a long time and helped the Tigers post a challenging total after being reduced to 69-6 at one stage.

On his way to an incredible century, he also formed the highest ever seventh wicket partnership against India in ODIs, 148 off 163 balls alongside the experienced Mahmudullah (77 off 96 balls).