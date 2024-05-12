Raza 72 not out guides Zimbabwe to consolation win over Bangladesh

Sikandar Raza and Brian Bennett hit half-centuries as Zimbabwe secured an eight-wicket consolation victory over Bangladesh in the final Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Sunday to avoid a 5-0 whitewash.

Captain Raza hit an unbeaten 72 off 46 to guide Zimbabwe to 158-2 after they restricted Bangladesh, who won the first four matches of the series, to 157-6.

Bennett struck 70 off 49 balls after picking up 2-20 with the ball at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.