Bangladesh slump to 79-6 as bad light forces early close

West Indies captain Roston Chase took three wickets as Bangladesh slumped to 79 for six in their second innings before bad light forced an early close on the third day of the first Test in Mirpur on Friday.

Bangladesh now lead by 106. Nayeem Hasan and Jaker Ali were both batting on 18 when the umpires took the players off after 29 overs, having added an unbroken 26 for the seventh wicket.