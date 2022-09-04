And then there were two…

On 11 December, 2018, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah became the first ever quintet to play 100 international matches for Bangladesh.

It was yet another landmark in the careers of the five stalwarts of Bangladesh cricket. For years, they remained the only constant in the shorter formats for Bangladesh.

Nearly four years have passed since then and a lot has changed. Mashrafe, Bangladesh’s captain extraordinaire, had already retired from T20 internationals in 2017. The pacer relinquished captaincy in ODIs in 2020 and has not played for the Tigers since.