Sloppy Bangladesh lose, eliminated from Asia Cup

He went on to score 60 off 37 to set the chase on. Skipper Dasun Shanaka made 45 off 33 but got out in the penultimate delivery of the 18 th over when his side was 26 runs away from the victory and his dismissal seemed to tilt the balance to fielding side.
But Chamika Karunarathne scored 16 off 10 before getting run out and Ashita Fernando finished the match with the brief but most impactful innings as he scored 10 off three balls including two fours against Ebadot Hossain and Mahedi.
Debutant Ebadot with his sharp bouncers got off to a good start getting three wickets conceding just 13 runs in his first two overs. But he went for 22 and 17 respectively in his last two overs that paved the way for Sri Lanka to set new record of successful chase in T20Is in Dubai.
Taskin Ahmed, who held two good catches in the deep, returned with 2-24 bowling four overs.
Earlier in the day Bangladesh batters produced a combined effort to post a respectable 183/7.
Bangladesh came with different approach and personnel and that paid off as new opener Mehidy Hasan gave a brisk start with a well-made 38 off 26 balls.
Captain Shakib al Hasan, however, struggled as he could score just 24 runs consuming 22 balls and another experienced campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim got out for just four off five balls.
Mahudullah, another senior player of the side also slowed the innings making 27 off 22 balls but Afif Hossain and Mosaddek Hossain played two good T20 innings and Taskin Ahmed played a late cameo to help the side get past 180-run mark.
Afif, who made highest 39 off just 22 balls, struck four fours and two sixes and the southpaw took charge on Sri Lankan leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Sri Lankan leggie is regarded as the most dangerous bowler for them with white ball but he finished with a figure of 2-41 off four overs.
Debutant Ashita Fernando was the most expensive as he conceded 51 from four overs and his last over produced 17 runs thanks to two fours of Mosaddek and a big six of Taskin.
Mosaddek ended with a high impact 24 off just nine balls while Taskin was not out on 11 off six balls as their unbeaten stand added 24 off 11 balls.