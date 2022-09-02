Sloppy Bangladesh lose, eliminated from Asia Cup

Sri Lanka accomplished a record chase and eliminated Bangladesh from Asia Cup 2022 when they win by two wickets in their Group B affair on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh put a stiff target of 184 but the Lankans chased it down with four balls to spare thanks to their combined batting effort and some lackluster shows in the field from Bangladesh.

The winning run itself epitomizes the lack of disciplines from the men in red and green as Mahedi Hasan, an off-spinner bowled a no-ball to see the opponents clinch the victory.

Earlier on, during the seventh over of the innings he bowled another no ball that saw Kusal Mendis, the highest scorer of the Lankan innings got a reprieve despite being caught behind.

Kusal, who was on 29, got several lives throughout the innings from the very first over as his catch was dropped, fielder missed easy run out and the wicketkeeper failed to go for a review despite a nick off the batter.