Bangladesh players gain in ranking despite ODI whitewash
Bangladesh cricketers made a positive progress in the ICC weekly rankings, released today, despite tasting a 3-0 ODI sweep at the hands of Afghanistan.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz who took five wickets in the series gained four places to 24th and Tanzim Hasan Sakib advanced 24 places to 67th in the bowling rankings.
Tanzim was not part of the squad in the third ODI but claimed five wickets in the first two matches.
The Bangladesh bowlers made considerably well, only to see the batters ruin all their hard yards.
But Towhid Hridoy got the reward of his half-century in the first match by leapfrogging seven places to sit 42nd. He is now the highest ranked Bangladesh batter.
After scoring 56 in the first match, Hridoy failed in the last two matches, making only 24 and 7 respectively.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has returned to the top position in the ICC Men's ODI Bowling Rankings after playing a crucial role in a 3-0 series win over Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi.
Rashid, who finished with 11 wickets in the series that included a five-for in the second match, has moved up five slots to take the top position with 710 rating points, 30 more than South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj, who is in second spot. Rashid had become No. 1 for the first time in September 2018 and last occupied the position in November 2024.
Seam bowler Azmatullah Omarzai has achieved a career-best 21st position after a 19-spot leap with seven wickets in the series.
In the batting rankings, Afghan opener Ibrahim Zadran has leapt eight places to reach a career-best second position after top-scoring with a total of 213 runs that won him the Player of the Series award. He is now just behind Indian captain Shubman Gill.
Zadran (764 points) has achieved the highest-ever batting rating by any Afghanistan player, surpassing Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 686 points achieved last November, and his second position is also the highest position by any ODI batter from his country.