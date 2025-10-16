Bangladesh players gain in ranking despite ODI whitewash

Bangladesh cricketers made a positive progress in the ICC weekly rankings, released today, despite tasting a 3-0 ODI sweep at the hands of Afghanistan.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz who took five wickets in the series gained four places to 24th and Tanzim Hasan Sakib advanced 24 places to 67th in the bowling rankings.

Tanzim was not part of the squad in the third ODI but claimed five wickets in the first two matches.

The Bangladesh bowlers made considerably well, only to see the batters ruin all their hard yards.

But Towhid Hridoy got the reward of his half-century in the first match by leapfrogging seven places to sit 42nd. He is now the highest ranked Bangladesh batter.

After scoring 56 in the first match, Hridoy failed in the last two matches, making only 24 and 7 respectively.