Tamim will be captain in World Cup: BCB president

However, the BCB president Nazmul Hassan has no doubts that Tamim will remain as Bangladesh’s captain in 50-over cricket.

“I want to say one thing in very simple terms. Tamim will be our captain in the World Cup,” Nazmul told the press after his meeting with the national women’s team in a hotel in Dhaka on Sunday.

“As Tamim didn’t play two matches (against Afghanistan), Litton (Das) captained the team. Now, if Tamim returns he will be named the captain. If he doesn’t play, someone else will lead the team. We are not sure which matches he can play, when he will be ready to play again,” he added.

Not just captaincy, the issue of Tamim’s injury also came up. Tamim has been suffering from back problems for a long time. In the two interviews before going to Dubai, Tamim pointed finger towards the national team’s trainers, physio and medical wing members, indirectly blaming some of them for the exacerbation of his back injury.