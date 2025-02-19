Champions Trophy
Pakistan win toss, bowl against New Zealand in opener
Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and sent New Zealand in to bat in the opening game of the Champions Trophy in Karachi on Wednesday.
The eight-nation ODI tournament is the first global cricket event in Pakistan since 1996.
Pacer Haris Rauf, who sustained a muscular sprain in the lower chest in last week's tri-series, returns to bolster the home attack.
Abrar Ahmed is Pakistan's only frontline spinner.
For New Zealand Rachin Ravindra, who suffered a nasty head injury in the opening game of the tri-series, misses out.
The Black Caps are also missing pace duo Lockie Ferguson and Ben Sears, both out of the event with injury.
Pakistan and New Zealand are in Group A along with India and Bangladesh. Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan form Group B.
Pakistan are the defending champions of the tournament, which runs until March 9.
India are playing their matches in the United Arab Emirates after New Delhi refused to send its team to Pakistan over political tensions.
Teams:
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG) and Sharfuddoula (BAN)
TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match referee: Andrew Pycroft (ZIM)