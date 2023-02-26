England's Buttler relishes low, slow challenge in Bangladesh

England are relishing the challenge of facing Bangladesh on their low and slow home wickets in the upcoming one-day international series, captain Jos Buttler said Sunday.

England will defend their ODI World Cup title in neighbouring India later this year and Buttler told reporters he was expecting low and slow wickets and difficult conditions in Bangladesh, "which is what exactly we want.

"This is the conditions that would probably be the closest we can get to play in India," he said in his first press conference since the team arrived on Thursday.

"That's the kind of challenge we want as a team to test ourselves in tough conditions."