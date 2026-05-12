Shanto leads from front as Bangladesh sets Pakistan 268 to win

Shanto, who hit a masterful century in the first innings, fell just 13 runs short of what would have been third twin-ton. His 87 off 150 balls anchored the innings through a fluctuating morning session. When Shanto was eventually trapped leg-before by Noman Ali, it signaled a shift in strategy.

Rather than batting a bit more with one wicket remaining, the Bangladesh management opted for a proactive declaration at 240-9, capitalising on a 27-run first-innings cushion to set a target of 268.

The penultimate day’s play had been heavily truncated by monsoon rain and poor light, which threatened to force a stalemate.

However, the aggression shown by the middle order on the final morning revived hopes of a result.