1st Test
Shanto leads from front as Bangladesh sets Pakistan 268 to win
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto spearheaded a calculated batting display before a bold declaration left Pakistan chasing 268 for victory on the final day in Mirpur on Tuesday.
The hosts declared their second innings at 240-9 shortly before lunch, giving their bowlers approximately 75 overs to secure a 1-0 series lead at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Shanto, who hit a masterful century in the first innings, fell just 13 runs short of what would have been third twin-ton. His 87 off 150 balls anchored the innings through a fluctuating morning session. When Shanto was eventually trapped leg-before by Noman Ali, it signaled a shift in strategy.
Rather than batting a bit more with one wicket remaining, the Bangladesh management opted for a proactive declaration at 240-9, capitalising on a 27-run first-innings cushion to set a target of 268.
The penultimate day’s play had been heavily truncated by monsoon rain and poor light, which threatened to force a stalemate.
However, the aggression shown by the middle order on the final morning revived hopes of a result.
Mominul Haque’s disciplined 56 and Shanto’s resilience ensured the lead crossed the critical 250-mark, a threshold historically difficult to chase at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Pakistan’s attack found late success as the ball began to reverse. Hasan Ali led the visitors with 3-52, including the wickets of Shadman Islam (10), Mushfiqur Rahim (22), and Taskin Ahmed (11).
Left-arm spinner Noman Ali was equally effective in the morning heat, finishing with 3-76 after removing both Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (24). Shaheen Shah Afridi chipped in with 2-54, accounting for Mominul and Litton Das.
This Test has been a showcase of individual milestones and tactical shifts. On day three, Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s 14th five-wicket haul triggered a Pakistan collapse that handed Bangladesh the initial advantage.
Earlier, Taskin Ahmed entered the record books as only the third Bangladeshi pacer to reach 50 Test wickets, underscoring a disciplined performance by the home side’s seamers.
The target of 268 on a fifth-day Mirpur track presents a stern test for Pakistan’s batters, who struggled against the turn and uneven bounce in their first effort.
Bangladesh’s spin duo of Miraz and Taijul Islam will spearhead the defense, looking to replicate the pressure that saw Pakistan lose their final five first-innings wickets for just 37 runs.
With over two sessions remaining, the match is poised for a dramatic finish. Pakistan must decide whether to pursue the 3.5 runs-per-over required for victory or bat for a draw on a surface that is increasingly favoring the slow bowlers.