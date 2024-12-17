New Zealand crush England to send Southee out on a high

Playing on his home ground at Seddon Park, seamer Southee finished with 2-34 in his 107th and final Test, ending the career of one of New Zealand’s finest players.

He finishes with 391 Test wickets, second only to Richard Hadlee among New Zealanders.

“I want to thank New Zealand Cricket for everything you have done. My family, who are there for the ride and see the ups and downs,” said the 36-year-old Southee.

“And my team-mates. These guys have made the ride so much more enjoyable, I have loved every minute.

“And finally the fans. It is always great to turn out in front of numbers. This week has been pretty special to play at Seddon Park in front of a great crowd.”

New Zealand only needed to take nine second-innings wickets for an emphatic victory because England skipper Ben Stokes did not bat.