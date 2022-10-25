Former Australia skipper Paine accuses South Africa of ball-tampering

Tim Paine has accused South Africa of ball-tampering just days after Australian cricket was rocked by the sandpaper-gate scandal in 2018, alleging it was covered up by the match broadcaster.

The former Australian skipper made the cheating claim in his new autobiography released Tuesday and widely reported by Australian media.

He wrote that South Africa picked at the seam in the Test that followed the now-infamous Cape Town one where TV cameras caught Australia's Cameron Bancroft hiding sandpaper in his trousers after appearing to use it on the ball.

Paine claimed in the South African instance, the host broadcaster "immediately pulled the shot off the screen" and the footage "got lost".