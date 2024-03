Sri Lanka decide to bat in final ODI match

Sri Lanka have won the toss and decided to bat first against Bangladesh in the decider of three match ODI series.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib is missing out today due to injury while Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka has been ruled out of the final game with a hamstring injury. Maheesh Theekshana replaces Madhushanka.

Bangladesh brought three changes in the squad. Anamul Haque, Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad Hossain come in for Litton Das, Tanzim Hasan and Taijul Islam.