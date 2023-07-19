Shakib ascends in bowling, Litton in batting

Bangladesh won the two-match T20 series against Afghanistan. The Shakib al Hasan led side won the matches in Sylhet by two wickets and six wickets respectively.

This is the first series win in the shortest format for the Tigers against their Asian rivals. Amid the team achievement some showed personal glories as well and that resulted in their improvement in the T20 ranking.

Shakib and Litton Kumer Das improved most with bowling and batting respectively.