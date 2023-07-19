Shakib ascends in bowling, Litton in batting

Bangladesh won the two-match T20 series against Afghanistan. The Shakib al Hasan led side won the matches in Sylhet by two wickets and six wickets respectively.
This is the first series win in the shortest format for the Tigers against their Asian rivals. Amid the team achievement some showed personal glories as well and that resulted in their improvement in the T20 ranking.
Shakib and Litton Kumer Das improved most with bowling and batting respectively.
Shakib grabbed two wickets in the first match off four overs conceding 27 runs and in the final match he got two wickets off three overs conceding 15 runs. Thanks to his performance he leapfrogged eight steps to reach 16th position in the ranking.
Nasum Ahmed also made a big jump in the ranking despite getting just one wicket. Left-arm spinner got the wicket in the first match where he conceded 20 off three overs but did even better in the next match when he gave away just 15 off four overs. Due to his tight bowling, he improved 17 steps to 33. Meanwhile Hasan Mahmud, who played just one match, jumped four spots to 43.
His fellow pacer Mustafizur Rahman descended one spot to 22 while Taskin held his spot of 32. Afghan skipper Rashid Khan, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga are occupying the first three spots in the bowlers’ list respectively.
Bangladesh’s Litton scored 18 off 19 in the first match and 35 off 36 in the second match that improved his position from 21 to 18.
Shakib also improved three steps from 63 to 60 thanks to his 19 off 17 and 18 not out off 11. Afif Hossain improved one step to 57 but Najmul Hossain descended three spots to 26 with his scores of 14 and four. India’s Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam hold the first three spots respectively in the batters’ list.
Shakib kept his top spot in the all-rounders’ ranking. India’s Hardik Pandiya and Afhganistan’s Mohammad Nabi hold the next two positions respectively.