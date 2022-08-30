Cricket

Bangladesh bat first in Asia Cup opener against Afghanistan

Bangladesh T20I captain Shakib Al Hasan and technical consultant of the Bangladesh Twenty20 side Sridharan Sriram during a practice session
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss in his 100th T20I and decided to bat first in their campaign opener of the Asia Cup against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Tuesday.

Mohammad Naim returns to the Bangladesh XI as he will open the innings alongside Anamul Haque.

Mohammad Saifuddin also returned to the XI and forms a three-pronged pace attack with Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have fielded an unchanged XI. The Afghans are coming into this match after thrashing Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the tournament opener on Saturday.

If Afghanistan win against Bangladesh, they will ensure qualification for the Super 4 as Group B champions and the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on 1 September would be a virtual knockout match.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

