Bangladesh bat first in Asia Cup opener against Afghanistan

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have fielded an unchanged XI. The Afghans are coming into this match after thrashing Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the tournament opener on Saturday.
If Afghanistan win against Bangladesh, they will ensure qualification for the Super 4 as Group B champions and the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on 1 September would be a virtual knockout match.
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi