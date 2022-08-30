Bangladesh bat first in Asia Cup opener against Afghanistan

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss in his 100th T20I and decided to bat first in their campaign opener of the Asia Cup against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Tuesday.

Mohammad Naim returns to the Bangladesh XI as he will open the innings alongside Anamul Haque.

Mohammad Saifuddin also returned to the XI and forms a three-pronged pace attack with Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed.