Fargana, Nahida among nominees of ICC player of the month

Bangladesh women’s national cricket team top-order batter Fargana Hoque and new sensation Nahida Akter has been shortlisted for the ICC (International Cricket Council) women’s player of the month award for November 2023.

The ICC revealed the short list for the award on Thursday on its official website. Apart from Fargana and Nahida, Pakistani spinner Sadia Iqbal has also been shortlisted for the award.