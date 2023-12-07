Fargana, Nahida among nominees of ICC player of the month

Bangladesh women’s national cricket team top-order batter Fargana Hoque and new sensation Nahida Akter has been shortlisted for the ICC (International Cricket Council) women’s player of the month award for November 2023.
The ICC revealed the short list for the award on Thursday on its official website. Apart from Fargana and Nahida, Pakistani spinner Sadia Iqbal has also been shortlisted for the award.
Bangladesh women’s national team’s young spin prodigy was sensational against Pakistan in her team’s historic T20I series win in October. Her lethal form continued in the 2-1 ODI series triumph against the same opponents during November.
She picked up seven wickets at an average of 14.14 in the One Day International (ODI) series.
Veteran top-order batter Fargana Hoque was sublime in the ODI series against Pakistan. She helped his side with the triumphant series victory over Pakistan with 110 runs at an average of 36.66. Her clinical 62 in the last match was crucial for her team’s historic victory.