Mushfiq hits ton as Bangladesh on way to big lead

Mushfiqur Rahim brought up his 10th Test century as Bangladesh are well on their way to take a sizable first innings lead against Ireland as they ended the second session of Day 2 on 316-5, leading by 102 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Mushfiq completed his ton off 135 balls with the help of 13 fours and a six. He is right now batting on 124 off 159 balls with Mehidy Hasan Miraz accompanying him at the other end on 18 off 20 balls.