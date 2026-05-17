Bangladesh stay on top despite late Shahzad strike

A late lapse in concentration on the final ball of the day cost Mominul Haque his wicket, but Bangladesh still finished Day 2 of the second Test in a strong position with a 156-run lead over Pakistan in Sylhet on Sunday.

The hosts reached 110-3 at stumps, building on their handy first-innings cushion despite a few nervy moments against the new ball.

The final over provided a frustrating twist for the home side. Khurram Shahzad found a breakthrough on the very last delivery, pitching a hard-length ball around the fifth-stump line.