The story behind the Ashes from the Demon’s mouth

Finally, WG got a chance to give a counter, “Don’t give excuses. Even if I hadn’t done anything, you would’ve been out for a duck. You didn’t know how to bat, did you?”

Spofforth isn’t someone who holds back! He responded, “What did you say? Do you know that I have a fifty in Tests? It was the first fifty for a no.11 batsman in Test history. It remained the only fifty for a no.11 batsman for the next 21 years.”

No one else in the discussion were a part of that Melbourne Test in 1885. But they had heard stories of that match from Alick Bannerman, the younger brother of the first Test centurion in history Charles Bannerman. Alick was part of that Test where Spofforth scored the fifty. Charles wanted to verify a story he had heard from his brother about that Test, “Fred, was there really seven umpires in that match?”

“You’ve heard it right. That was an interesting story. Not all of the seven umpires officiated the game. Two umpires were supposed to officiate, but one of them suddenly died before the Test. The other umpire, for whatever reason, refused to officiate. As their replacements, George Hodges and Jim Philips were chosen. The English players were abusing the umpires a lot, so in protest, Hodges left the field. But Philips stayed back. Three more people were selected to work as umpires alongside Philips. At different points of the match, the three umpires accompanied Philips. It was a strange incident, I don’t think it had ever happened before nor has it happened since. As the matter of umpires have come up, let me tell you another strange incident. ‘Paddy’ McShane, who worked as an umpire in the earlier Test in Sydney, made his Test debut in that game.”